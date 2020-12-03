Bishop suspends obligation to attend Sunday mass

Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton made the announcement Thursday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Catholics in the Diocese of Scranton have been excused from attending masses beginning this weekend.

Bishop Joseph Bambera sent out the announcement Thursday afternoon, suspending the obligation to attend Sunday masses starting this weekend.

Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.

Masses continue to be offered at parish churches across the Diocese of Scranton and churches remain open.