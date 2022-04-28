Bishop Bambera positive for COVID-19

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bishop Joseph Bambera, the head of the Diocese of Scranton, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The diocese says he is isolating at home with mild flu-like symptoms.
Bishop Bambera tested positive Thursday morning.
The bishop is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.
Bishop Bambera was the principal celebrant at a funeral mass for Auxiliary Bishop John Dougherty earlier this week.
The Diocese of Scranton serves Roman Catholics in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.