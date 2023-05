All the money raised will benefit Tracey's Hope Hospice Care and Rescue For Domestic Animals.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Stacy Lange took on a new role in Lackawanna County, number caller at designer purse bingo held at St. Mary's Center.

The organization provides animal rescue services for elderly and terminally ill pets.