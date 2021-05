All money raised at the bingo will go to shelter pet medical fund at Griffin Pond.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bingo has gone to the dogs in Lackawanna County.

More than 200 people filled the Scott Township Fire Department to raise money on Sunday for the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Among the prizes up for grabs were pucks and hockey sticks signed by players from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and overnight stays at Mohegan Sun and Mount Airy Casinos.