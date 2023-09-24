Biking to overcome substance abuse in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Tour De Scranton raises money to provide support to individuals struggling with substance use disorders.
The bike ride is held in memory of Erin Jessica Moreken, who died from a drug overdose in 2002.
Organizers say it's great to see how the event has grown since it started.
"The families that grow, we had families that started with little kids on the back of the bike, and now they're six feet tall, and they're on their own bike, and they're bringing their children; it's wonderful. It's a real family affair, and we get the same repeat people, like I said, year after year after year, they're wonderful," said Betty Moreken, Erin Jessica Moreken's mother.
All proceeds from the Tour De Scranton go to the Erin Jessica Moreken Drug and Alcohol Fund.
