Bikers raise money for Ronald McDonald House

The 113-mile poker run raised money for the Ronald McDonald House in Scranton.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Motors revved in Lackawanna County on Saturday for Kickstands Up for Kids.

Mueller Family McDonald's sponsored the poker run, featuring a 113-mile journey beginning at North American Warhorse in Dunmore and wrapped up at Mount Airy Casino.

Along the way, riders stopped at McDonald's in Tunkhannock and Honesdale to pick up cards and other swag.

Afterward, participants were treated to lunch and some live music.

"A poker run is when motorcyclists come together, and they get a card at each stop to form a poker hand. It's a beautiful ride. We actually drove to Mount Airy last night, and the fall foliage is already beautiful and showing the colors are great," said Leann Nicolio with Mueller Family McDonald's.

All the money raised from the ride will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.