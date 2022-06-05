'Wheelz for Wolf' fundraiser held in Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Motorcycle enthusiasts came together for a good cause in part of Lackawanna County on Sunday.
The Most Wanted Ryderz Motorcycle Club held a spaghetti dinner Sunday afternoon in Scranton to raise money for their friend Chris Clarke also known as 'Wolf.'
Clarke was paralyzed in a motorcycle crash two years ago and the community is raising money to get him a handicap accessible van.
"This will definitely help my independence. This will allow me to be able to get around without having my significant other, you know, slash care worker to help me to get to where I got to go and it's allowed me to be able to go to the gym and go to physical therapy as well as a bunch of other things. And it, independence is the greatest thing that you know, a paraplegic can get," said Chris 'Wolf' Clark, fundraiser beneficiary.
The fundraiser for Clarke included dinner, a basket raffle, and a 50/50 in Scranton.
