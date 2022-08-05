A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County

A first-year and first-of-its-kind bike show is tearing it up at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over.

Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in.

"I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community and get their business out there for extra added exposure," Montes said.

Even though the event is called Scranton Bike Weekend, you'll find more than just motorcycles here.

"Today, we are just starting off with the local live bands, the vendors, the food trucks, the bikes, and the car show. Tomorrow is going to be the same thing, but we are going to add the bike contest, and then on Sunday we have touch a truck coming out, we have four different work vehicles where the kids can come play and learn," Montes said.

"It supports Keystone Mission which is a very worthy cause, and it's a family-friendly event," Rosemary Bohenek, Viewmont Mall marketing coordinator, said.

Alongside the family fun environment are different food booths located both inside and outside the mall.



Cibo's pizza truck out of Wilkes-Barre is offering up different options as well, like Italian wraps or fresh-made pizza right out of the oven.

"I am glad that I can help for the first year to come in, and people come in and enjoy something different instead of a regular car show and so forth," Domenico Buonsanpe, Cibo and Nico's Pizza, said.

Bike Weekend is set to run from Friday to Sunday at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

