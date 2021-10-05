'Big Boy' steam engine returns to Steamtown

A piece of railroading history has returned home to the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Big Boy is back where he belongs. The Union Pacific Railroad engine and signature attraction at Steamtown National Historic Site has returned after 18 months away for restoration.

Big Boy needed another engine and a team of people to pull back into the station, as seen on time-lapse video taken last week.

It takes a team to move something as big as the "Big Boy." A huge shout out to the staff and volunteers who made it happen! https://t.co/ncEM3Jduz1 pic.twitter.com/6bbFWA5BlW — steamtownnhs (@steamtownnhs) May 7, 2021

"There's only eight left in the country. There were only 25 originally made. I think it's one of the great examples, I think now we can say this one is one of the nicest looking right now! So, we're just really proud to be able to do this," said Cheri Shepherd, Steamtown National Historic Site superintendent.

Steamtown sent the engine for restoration in the fall of 2019.

Stephen Belcastro, originally from Scranton, made a special trip with his family to see the restored engine up close.

"This is phenomenal; I think this is great," Belcastro said. "I really am so happy that the city of Scranton has the Steamtown museum here, and this is kind of the keystone, right? It's amazing, and it's phenomenal that we're able to maintain it and keep it here in Scranton. It's wonderful."

Just to give you some perspective on the size of this train—the wheels are exactly 6 feet tall, and 100 gallons of paint was used in the restoration.

But Big Boy got much more than just a fresh coat of paint.

Asbestos was removed from the engine, and steel plating around the boilers was replaced but made to look exactly how they would have looked when Big Boy was built in the 1940s.

Park rangers say restoring a piece of history this rare is especially important.