Biden's Super Tuesday success

Scranton native wins big

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe Biden's presidential campaign got a big boost from voters across the country, from Massachusetts to Minnesota and beyond.

"I knew Biden was going to be part of this all along. I think some people wanted to count him out early on, but he's a fighter," said George "Skip" Roskos of Scranton.

At Sharon's place in Scranton, the talk over breakfast was political.

"Took him a while to get where he's at, Sanders had the lead for the first couple of months, but I think they look at him like he's the only guy who might give trump a run," said Jack Lee of Scranton.

"For me, it wasn't than unexpected. I'm glad Joe Biden got an upsurge. I was disappointed that he didn't do better in California because that's where the electoral votes, the large number of electoral votes are," said Mary McHugh of Moosic.

Joe Biden calls Scranton his childhood hometown and many say as Pennsylvania's primary approaches, they expect to see a lot of him in the Electric City.

Meanwhile, President Trump is poised to visit Scranton Thursday night for a town hall at Scranton's Cultural Center broadcast by Fox News.

Despite the boost to Biden's presidential campaign, some believe Trump will win re-election.

"There's a lot of people out there that I think are going to vote for trump this time around because the economy is getting better, I mean we're working. We're working more now than we did in the last 12 years," said Don Scartelli of Scranton.