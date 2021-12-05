Biden's childhood in Scranton inspires children's book

Sisters and Scranton natives wrote the book during the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two sisters from Scranton were looking for a way to teach their children and students that anything is possible, so they turned to one of the most popular Scranton natives of the moment for inspiration: President Joe Biden.

Roe Robertson and Jennifer Ferguson Peters, sisters and Scranton natives, have always had the dream of writing a children's book together. That dream came true this week. They've received the first copies of the book they wrote while stuck at home during the pandemic.

It's called "From This House to the White House," a phrase President Joe Biden wrote on the wall of his childhood home in Scranton on Election Day in 2020.

Biden's roots are the inspiration for the book.

Robertson is an art teacher in the Scranton School District. She illustrated the book. Peters help write and publish it. Their kids wrote some of the rhymes that take readers through the president's early childhood.

"Of course, I'm a big critic of my work but from my drawings, and my sister's help in putting the book together, and help with the children writing it, I think it's the most beautiful book I've ever held," said Roe Robertson, co author and illustrator.

The sisters say the book is an effort to teach children that a kid from Scranton can achieve anything.

"The message that I hope people get is that this is not a book about politics. This is a book for children. This is a book for families about values the families in Scranton provide to their kids," said Jennifer Ferguson Peters.

"Anything is possible if you dream, if you work hard, and just never forget where you're from," Robertson added.