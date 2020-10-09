Joe Biden town hall event set for Scranton

The prime time event on CNN is planned for Thursday, September 17.

SCRANTON, Pa. — CNN will host a town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden next week, the network announced Thursday.

The town hall will take place on September 17 at 8 p.m. in Scranton, and will be moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper. The network said this will be Biden's first prime time town hall since accepting the nomination.

It will come less than seven weeks ahead of Election Day and as Biden and President Donald trump Enter the home stretch to November 3.

The event, which will feature a socially distanced live audience, will follow Pennsylvania's guidance and regulations regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no word on the venue or availability of tickets for the event.

Biden spent Labor Day in Pennsylvania and has been returning to the campaign trail after the coronavirus pandemic halted all in-person campaigning for an extended period of time.