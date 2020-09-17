Getting ready for Biden event in Moosic

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall at PNC Field.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Preparations are underway at PNC Field in Lackawanna County as Democratic presidential candidate and Scranton native Joe Biden will take part in a CNN town hall event there.

Roadblocks in the area could mean some delays for drivers during the evening commute.

The town hall is a closed event with invited guests only. The tents and crews were already setting up Thursday morning outside PNC Field in the parking lot.

CNN's Anderson Cooper will be moderating the event, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

We saw crew members and personnel getting temperatures checked as they entered the area. Those in attendance will be seated according to current CDC and Department of Health guidelines for social distancing.

If you live or work in the area or you will be attending the town hall, there's a good chance for some traffic issues.

State police say there will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and south between the airport and Moosic exits between 6:30 p.m.and 10 p,m.

Roads around PNC Field in Moosic will also be closed during that time so if you travel any of these roads, you may want to find an alternate route to avoid any further delays.