Bidding farewell to Cinderella's Closet

A non-profit in Lackawanna County that has spent the last ten years helping young women shop for the dresses of their dreams is coming to a close.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers braved the rain on Saturday to wait in line for the Cinderella's Closet dress sale.

"We were here an hour early, and I was shocked that we were already in quite a long line," said Tamra Evans, Uniondale.

The room inside the Saint Mary's Center in Scranton was filled with racks of prom and formal dresses.

The non-profit Cinderella's Closet has been helping girls look like a million bucks for a decade.

"It's pretty amazing when someone walks in, they aren't sure if they are even going to be able to go to prom because of the cost of a dress, they find something that fits, and it is just an awesome feeling," said Tiffany Klotz, Cinderella's Closet Event Chair.

But now it's time to say farewell; Tiffany Klotz has been involved with making prom magical for six years, "It's bittersweet, sad to see it leave; it's been a part of our lives for so long, it's been part of the community for so long, but the positive thing is our scholarship will remain for years to come, so we will be able to impact the community even without having our annual sale," she said.

Shoppers like Riverside High School senior Mackenzie Celuck have eyes on dresses for semi-formal and prom. She says these dresses often come with not-so-pretty price tags keeping girls from going to events, "This was the biggest sale; everyone from my school thought about it; it was on the announcements every morning to go here."

Parents like Tamra Evans of Uniondale know how expensive prom and formals can be, especially because she has two daughters in high school.

She says Cinderella's Closet has helped to save families hundreds of dollars for special occasions, "It's sad because we live in communities all around our area that have people who need the help."

In its ten years as a non-profit, Cinderella's Closet has provided thousands of dresses to girls in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.