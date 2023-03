In 2021, the man grabbed and groped women throughout Scranton and then flee on his bicycle.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, a man will spend nearly two years in prison on indecent assault charges.

Police say Michael Frazier grabbed and groped women throughout the city of Scranton in June of 2021.

He did the same thing to victims at the Walmart in Taylor.

Officers say Frazier would attack the women and then flee on his bicycle.