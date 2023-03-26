Benefit held in Throop raises awareness for colon cancer

The benefit also helped Taylor Evans, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

THROOP, Pa. — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and a benefit was held in Lackawanna County to help a woman who was recently diagnosed.

The event at Porkiez Bar & Grill was also held to raise awareness of colon cancer and encourage anyone with a family history of it to get screened.

The beneficiary says she is grateful that so many people came out to support her.

"I'm grateful that everybody is so nice enough to take the time out of their day to come support me and keep me positive and my spirits up during this hard process; it was very unexpected," said Taylor Evans.

The benefit in Lackawanna County included a spaghetti dinner, live music, and a basket raffle.