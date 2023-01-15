Benefit in Scranton helps man with cancer

The benefit was held at Clarky's Billiards Sunday along Providence Road in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A benefit in Scranton helped a man battling lung cancer.

'8 Ball for Brent' at Clarky's Billiards on Providence Road included a basket raffle, plus food and drinks.

75 pool players competed against each other, with the benefits going to the owner's brother, Brenton.

Owner Kevin Clark says it was like family coming together to help out.

"I believe like we're like a family circle in the pool industry. Everyone came from all over to help him, and it's like a big family outing today, and we appreciate everyone that showed up," said Kevin Clark, Clarky's Billiards.

All the proceeds will go to Brenton's medical bills in Scranton.