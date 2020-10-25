Benefit held for nurse battling cancer

Brittany is an emergency room nurse at the hospital, still working full time as she battles cancer.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nurses have been through a lot this year. One nurse from Scranton is fighting COVID-19 on the front lines while simultaneously fighting her own battle with a rare form of cancer.

On Sunday, her coworkers and the community came out to help.

Health care workers have been the heroes of this pandemic but lately, if workers at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton have needed inspiration themselves, they've looked to Brittany Faux.

Brittany is an emergency room nurse at the hospital, still working full time as she battles cancer.

"Trying to find that balancing act between being a nurse and being home and getting through my treatments everyday. That's been a little bit hard. But, I'm doing it, I'm trying to stay positive, you know, I'm just ready to fight this," Faux said.

Brittany was diagnosed in June with a very rare form of cancer which affects her bile ducts. She's nearing the end of her first round of chemotherapy. So, her coworkers and family put together a benefit for her at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

"I'm just so incredibly grateful and just humbled by the generosity of the community, and the people that I work with, and family members who have put in an effort, everyone who has contributed to this to make this a big success," said Faux.

Visitors could take part in a silent auction, basket raffle and take in one of several live bands.

They were just asked to mask up and social distance to keep Brittany safe.

"We have some great bands lined up today. I know that's a huge thing, a lot of people are missing live music. So, we encouraged people to bring chairs, social distance, but come spend some money at the silent auction," said Jamie Wilcox, organizer.

Visitors say this was the least they could do for one of our heroes.

"As long as you have a good support system, I believe you can keep moving forward."



If you would like to donate:

PAYPAL: BenefitForBritt@gmail.com

Please be sure to send donations as “Friends & Family” to avoid fees.

Checks can be made out to Brittany Faux and mailed to the address below: