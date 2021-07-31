Benefit held for man battling cancer in Lackawanna County

Shane Conway of Scranton is currently battling brain cancer at a hospital in Philadelphia.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Dozens of people came out to support a young husband and father from Scranton.

The "Stand with Shane" benefit was held at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Moosic.

It was all for Shane Conway of Scranton, who is currently in a hospital in Philadelphia battling brain cancer.

There was food, beer, and lots of raffle baskets.

Shane's mom says the strong support from the community came as no surprise.

"It's an opportunity for all of us to get together and put out positive energy and get that positive energy back. Shane has been so incredibly strong since the initial diagnosis," said Karin Conway.