Benefit held for family impacted by fire

The Blasko family's home was badly damaged by a fire last month in Old Forge.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Community members and friends of the Blasko family showed up for a pasta dinner in the borough.

The family's home was badly damaged by that fire last month on West Morton Street in Old Forge; it was ruled accidental.

Investigators say the flames started after someone left a cigarette butt on the couch.

The dinners cost $10 and the family appreciates everyone who stopped by.

"I can't be more thankful enough. I appreciate what everyone did from the moment the first flames were seen people were more than helpful," said Alfred Blasko, fire victim.

Basket raffles and other goodies were up for grabs at the benefit.