Benefit held for boy with muscular dystrophy

A big show of support for a boy with muscular dystrophy in Scranton on Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — 'Smiles for Mikey' was held at the 606 Club in Scranton for 11-year-old Mikey Budzinski,

The event was $10 dollars for adults, $5 for children, and included a pasta dinner as well as live music.

All the money raised is going toward a motorized wheelchair for the boy from Susquehanna County to help him with his independence.

The family plans to use any extra money raised for a handicap-accessible van.

"It's very difficult because he has to struggle getting in and out of the truck. So we actually have to lift him up into it. And it would be a lot easier if he has the van because he can go places with the chair, he can be independent," said Heather Holmes, Mikey's mother.

