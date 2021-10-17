Benefit held for baby Amelia

Proceeds from the benefit will help pay nine-month-old Amelia's medical bills.

DUNMORE, Pa. — People from three different counties came out to support a baby girl and her family.

Amelia Salvage-Goss from West Pittston is nine months old and has spent more than half of her life in hospitals. Amelia was born with Turner syndrome and heart defects.

Organizers saw her story on social media and decided to put together a pasta dinner benefit at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore.

Amelia was released from the hospital just in time for the event.

"We were hoping and praying that she would be able to be here. It was a struggle. There were points where she was like, 'I don't know if she's going to be there.' And then they told us that they were coming home, and I was like, 'yes! They can be there,'" said organizer Christina Ranallo.

All the money raised will help pay Amelia's medical bills.