Benefit for NEPA suicide prevention

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A benefit for suicide and mental health awareness was held in Lackawanna County Saturday at Last Minute Brewing Company in Scott Township.
This is the 10th year for the event and started in memory of Colin O'rourke who died by suicide in March of 2013.
The event is put on by family friends in his honor to raise money to fund mental health awareness initiatives in our area.
"Definitely very special. We've had to take a break for the last few years and it was always such a good way for us to get together. And for us to remember Colin, for us to raise so much awareness for suicide prevention. And the biggest thing for us is that everything stayed local. And it was just we really missed everything. We really missed each other with COVID. So this was probably like the best idea ever," said Amanda Beresovoy, family friend.
Last Minute Brewing also created a special beer in Colin's honor called the Stranger in a Strange Time after Colin's favorite episode of Lost.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.