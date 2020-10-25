Benefit for crash victim in Lackawanna County

John Carey was hit by a car last month and the community is now rallying behind him.

JERMYN, Pa. — Friends and family came together to support one of their own in Lackawanna County.

John Carey from Jermyn was involved in a hit and run last month.

He had to have two surgeries and will be out of work for several months.

So, his friends held a benefit at the Artisan Fire Company on Maple Street in Jermyn on Saturday.

"He's extremely grateful, he's appreciative. He didn't think many people would show up at all but we had a pretty good turnout," said Casey Buntz.