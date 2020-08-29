Love for Larissa

A benefit was held in part of Lackawanna County Saturday for a Marywood senior who is battling cancer.

Larissa Chmielewski is a senior at Marywood University who has been diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Friends and family put together the event at Eagle Hose Company Hall in Dickson City as a way to show their love and support for her as she goes through treatment.

"I can't even believe everyone's support. It means a lot. It's just, it's a lot, and it helps me get through it all just knowing that I have everyone behind me," said Larissa.