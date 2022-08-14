Benefit held in Olyphant for 3-year-old battling brain cancer

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A benefit was held Saturday in Lackawanna County for a young girl battling brain cancer.
3-year-old Bridget Hudack of Lackawanna County was diagnosed with may wwith optic nerve glioma, a rare form of brain cancer.
On Saturday, a benefit for Bridget and her family was held at the Olyphant Hose Co. #2 on the Burke Bypass in Olyphant.
Bridget and her family have to travel to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for chemotherapy treatments, and proceeds from the event will go toward expenses associated with that travel.
"It was kind of a shock, I never thought that anything like this would happen to my family. But I'm pretty overwhelmed by the outcome of today. It means a lot that the community can come together and be there for my daughter. It just comes to show how so many people can come together when something like this happens for such a good cause," said Courtney Gambucci, Bridget Hudak's mother.
This event featured a pasta dinner by Fratelli's Pizza and Pasta House for a $15 donation, live music, a 50/50, and more than 100 basket raffles in Lackawanna County.
