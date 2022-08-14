Benefit held in Olyphant for 3-year-old battling brain cancer

Bridget and her family have to travel to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for chemotherapy treatments, and proceeds from the event will go toward expenses associated with that travel.

"It was kind of a shock, I never thought that anything like this would happen to my family. But I'm pretty overwhelmed by the outcome of today. It means a lot that the community can come together and be there for my daughter. It just comes to show how so many people can come together when something like this happens for such a good cause," said Courtney Gambucci, Bridget Hudak's mother.