Splashing around to beat the heat

The school year just ended for students in the Scranton School District and they were happy to be out enjoying the weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pool at Weston Field in Scranton was filled with kids and the sounds of summer: splashing, laughing, and fun.

The pool was closed the past couple of summers for repairs and this is the first time it's back open.

The school year just ended for students in the Scranton School District.

The kids we spoke with were happy to have a place to cool off as they begin their summer vacation.

"It's refreshing and you can get some fresh air and probably playing with friends," said Tahj Rich, Scranton.

"It's cool and I get to go to the pool with my family because it's hot and the water is cool," said Majesty Burks, Scranton.

It's not just the pools that are busy on a hot day. Parents say getting the kids to a splash pad works just as well.

Francesca Goldsack brought her twin boys, Jude and Adrian, to the splash pad at Sherwood Park in Dunmore.

Her mother lives nearby and knew this was the place to be on a hot day.

"We needed to get out of the 90-degree weather and cool them down really quick for today," said Francesca Goldsack.

The water may cool the kids off, but parents say there are other ways they need to keep their kids protected when it's this hot and sunny.

"Definitely the sunscreen, reapplying it after they're in the water, making sure they're hydrated drinking water or juice or something and not letting them stay out all day," said Goldsack.

With the heat continuing through the Fourth of July weekend, the pools and splash pads will likely stay busy.