The bear was spotted on the corner of Penn Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Scranton Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Scranton Sunday morning.

As seen from viewer video, the bear was spotted running on the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenue.

Police followed the bear and say the public should stay indoors and leave the animal alone in those situations.

There is no word if the bear was trapped after that sighting in Lackawanna County.