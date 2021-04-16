Battle between Scranton, Lackawanna County over delinquent taxes continues

Earlier this week the mayor enacted a stay on property liens resulting from overdue taxes, but the county says she has no legal standing.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Late last year, Lackawanna County officials reached an agreement with the city of Scranton that gave the county authority to collect delinquent property taxes on its behalf. Last month, the county sent out 3,600 notifications to property owners who were delinquent on their 2019 and 2020 taxes, warning them a lien would be placed on their property if they didn't pay up. Liens were placed on many of those properties on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Mayor Paige Cognetti told Newswatch 16 she did not agree to that timeline, but commissioners point out the mayor signed the agreement.

"The mayor was well aware of everything that was going on and was cognizant of the fact that her law department insisted that the tax lien law be included in the agreement. The mayor's statement that she did not know this is going to happen makes the mayor either dishonest or incompetent," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick.

Mayor Cognetti does not dispute that she signed the agreement, but on Wednesday, she announced a stay of 120 days on property liens by Lackawanna County.

"We are in a pandemic. People are hurting. All across the county, there are stays on evictions, lines for food donations. The federal government is delivering trillions of dollars in direct aid. While our administration is working hard to improve delinquent tax collection and respect taxpayers to pay on time, we believe this is an appropriate timeline under the circumstances," Mayor Cognetti said.

County commissioners say the mayor does not have the power to change the tax collection process on her own.

"The mayor has no legal authority to stay liens filed with the Lackawanna County Court of Judicial Records," said Commissioner Domenick.

"Just as there was a process in place to enact the inter-governmental agreement, there's also a process to either terminate or modify that intergovernmental agreement," said Lackawanna County Solicitor Frank Ruggiero.

Commissioners say Scranton's mayor would have to present new legislation, have it approved by city council, and then present it to the county for a vote.

Ruggiero says the process is already underway. About 1,000 residents have paid in full, and the county has already sent almost $864,000 in owed tax dollars to the city.

"There's been no other discussions. There's been no requested meetings. Most importantly, there's been no requests to help the filing of those liens," Ruggiero added.