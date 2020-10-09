Legislation aimed at helping bars and restaurants

Business owners are asking Harrisburg for common-sense help to survive the pandemic.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — State lawmakers and local restaurant owners held a news conference Thursday to discuss amendments to legislation that could help revive some businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that restaurants will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent but cannot serve alcohol past 10 p.m. Many bar and restaurant owners felt this wasn't helpful.

State Representative Kyle Mullins and State Senator John Blake, along with other Democratic representatives, were at Tiffany's Bar and Grill in Lackawanna County to speak about House Bill 2513 that could allow these businesses to recoup some of their losses that they've endured the last six months.

"It would still limit capacity to 50% but would ease certain other restrictions that make it very difficult right now to operate and keep restaurant doors open," said Rep. Kyle Mullins, (D) 112th District.

"We've been here 22 years, we've never needed help from anyone. So we're hoping that the legislature can throw us some type of lifeline to keep us going, keep us being able to be active in the community and support our neighbors," said Tom Farrell, owner of Tiffany's Bar and Grill.

Social clubs, VFW posts, and American Legions posts are faced with a unique situation. They don't have kitchens and they haven't been able to be open in months.

"We still have bills that come in, which is financially distressing some of our American Legions. Some are able to hold on but there's going to be a point where the funding is going to run out and we're seeing through the state that there may be some closing," said Robert Turlip, American Legion Post 328 commander.

Democratic legislators say they believe the restrictions the commonwealth has been under the last six months have helped keep the coronavirus numbers lower than what they could have been, but now it's time to move forward together.

"We have the ability to take a look at the data and I'm just suggesting, and what I think my colleagues and I are suggesting is, let's bring some common sense into this in order to guarantee we don't inflict more harm on small businesses that have been so harmed," said Sen. John Blake, (D) 22nd District.

"Harrisburg needs to begin to allow our elected legislature to legislate. So far, their silence has been deafening," Farrell added.