Bars cheering news of lifted restrictions

After a year when no one could get a drink at a bar, owners and workers are looking forward to the state regulations being eased.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — People who come to the VFW Post 25 in Scranton have gotten used to seeing the seats at the bar roped off with a sign that says "bar seating prohibited.'"

But in just a few weeks, that's all going to change.

"Got my seat reserved. I'll be right here where I'm standing almost," laughed Mike Gavin.

"Just a relief to be able to sit down at the bar! You know a lot of people come in, even myself if I go somewhere and I sit in the back room, I feel like I'm playing bingo like I'm at a bingo hall," said James Kuchwara, commander of VFW Post 25.

At Schooner's Pub in Olyphant, owner Rick Sposto was relieved to learn the governor is lifting many of the restrictions for bars and restaurants. His place was closed for nearly nine months.

"I believe you can sit at the bar now, and that's by far the biggest, by far the biggest."

Starting April 4, bar service can resume, alcohol can be served without food, and indoor dining capacity goes up to 75 percent.

"There's a few customers, regulars, who haven't been coming in because of the restrictions, and now I'm sure they'll be coming in," Sposto said.

"I think it's a relief knowing that there is an end to all this; there's light at the end of the tunnel," Kuchwara said.

"Once these vaccinations start to become more and more predominant, people are going to be out enjoying themselves like they always did before. I think everybody's looking forward to that," Gavin said.

Sitting at a bar, not having to order food with your drinks— they're simple things, but after a year of restrictions, what used to feel routine is now a luxury.

"Usually, when things are good, time goes by fast, and when things are bad, time goes by slow, and I couldn't believe how fast that year went by as miserable as it was," Gavin added.