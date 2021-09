When crews arrived at the barn in Benton Township, they say the structure was fully engulfed in fire.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — Crews are battling a barn fire in Lackawanna County

The barn along Amasa Road in Benton Township, near Lenoxville, went up in flames around 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they say the structure was fully engulfed in fire.

Crews worked to get livestock out of the barn.