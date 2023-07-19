Barbie influences vintage shop collection in Lackawanna County

This iconic doll inspired one of the owners of the vintage shop to be a business owner.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A store in Lackawanna County is transforming into mini Barbie museum, all to celebrate the premiere of the new Barbie movie.

Sarah Weber is a part time barista, part time business owner and full time barbie collector.

“Barbie was just always everything to me,” said Weber. “And then in 1993 when the Holiday Barbies started coming out, my late aunt got me two Barbies every single year and my parents keep that tradition going now.”

While waiting in anticipation for the premiere of the Barbie movie, Weber is transforming Old & Brew vintage and coffee shop in Peckville into a mini Barbie museum.

“It's just a way to bring everything together, so we're sharing vintage items from every decade from the 50's to now,” said Weber.

This collection has been brewing for the past six months. Weber and fellow co-owner, Ian Corazzi, have been traveling the east coast on the hunt for vintage barbie merch.

“We're going to pick up a few Barbies is what I was told,” said Corazzi.

Before he knew it, there were more than a few.

“The bed, the back of my truck, I couldn't see out of my windows,” said Corazzi.

They are calling the display “Barbie Through the Decades.” So anyone who walks through the doors of the shop gets the full Barbie experience.

"I think it's just a way not only to show them the movie and who Barbie is now, but show them who Barbie was when Mom, Grandma, Aunt, Cousin, was younger,” said Weber.

That Barbie inspired Weber to become an entrepreneur.

“And creating that universe with Barbie allows me to start doing it then and it's allowing me to do it in my job now,” said Weber.

“I got to meet the 8-year-old Sarah throughout this whole process so it's been a great experience for me,” said Corazzi. “The excitement on her face and seeing the response and the buzz from the community, it just ties it all together.”