Bar owners adapt Thanksgiving Eve plans

The changes follow a state ban on alcohol sales Wednesday night.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf has banned alcohol sales at bars and restaurants Wednesday night, Thanksgiving Eve, one of the biggest bar-hopping nights of the year.

But some bar owners have come up with other ways to recoup some of their losses.

The owners of Backyard Ale House in downtown Scranton said they felt defeated when they heard the governor's order banning alcohol sales after 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve. But soon after, they got to work, planning a morning brunch for Wednesday instead.

"I was joking with a friend that Martha Stewart is going to bars and restaurants for creative ideas. Because we just have to keep reinventing the wheel to keep the doors open, the lights on, and stay relevant," said owner Patrick Nasser.

Nasser told Newswatch 16 this year wouldn't have been like a typical Thanksgiving Eve since they have a capacity limit anyway.

But, as the owner of Thirst T's Bar and Grill in Olyphant explained to customers on Facebook, the governor's announcement on Monday still means a major financial loss.

"Once again, like they did on St. Patrick's Day and Parade Day, they waited until the last minute when we have a high inventory of liquor and a high inventory of food that we're not able to sell now because you just took away one of the biggest nights of the year," Thomas Tell said in a Facebook Live video.

Tell also had to cancel bands that were scheduled to perform on Thanksgiving Eve and will now be offering to-go cocktails from his place on Wednesday night.

The bar owners said this blow comes after the state legislature voted to use more than $1 billion in federal funding meant for pandemic relief to close the budget gap instead.