Bar offering free dinner as a thank you to community

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A business provided a free meal to anyone in need from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
Bud's Bar and Grill made 140 free pasta dinners with and put them on a table at its back door to maintain social distancing.
The owners said people have helped them stay in business by buying take-out meals, so this was their thank you.
“Our community does a lot for us, helping us stay open, our patrons are wonderful and we just felt it was time to give a little back, you know?” said co-owner Cathy Poronsky. “Especially with everything going on, a lot of people losing their jobs and it's tough.”
The owners said Schiff's Food Outlet in Dickson City donated the food.