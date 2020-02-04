x
Bar offering free dinner as a thank you to community

The owners of Bud's Bar and Grill said people have helped them stay in business by buying take-out meals, so this is their thank you.
Bud's Bar and Grill gave away free pasta dinners.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A business provided a free meal to anyone in need from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Bud's Bar and Grill made 140 free pasta dinners with and put them on a table at its back door to maintain social distancing.

The owners said people have helped them stay in business by buying take-out meals, so this was their thank you.

“Our community does a lot for us, helping us stay open, our patrons are wonderful and we just felt it was time to give a little back, you know?” said co-owner Cathy Poronsky. “Especially with everything going on, a lot of people losing their jobs and it's tough.”

The owners said Schiff's Food Outlet in Dickson City donated the food.

Post by budsbar.

