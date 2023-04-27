Bannon, Lawler seek votes for mayor of Carbondale.

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with both candidates about their plans for the city if elected.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Michele Bannon and Maria Lawler are two Democratic candidates for mayor on the ballot in Carbondale. With no Republican candidates, one of the two will become mayor.

After nearly two decades, Carbondale residents will have a new mayor in City Hall; Justin Taylor, the current mayor, has decided not to seek reelection.

Michele Bannon has worked as the city's clerk since 1994 and says the decision to run just made sense.

"I've been with the city almost 30 years, and I learned something new every day. And it's challenging. Everybody says to me, 'How do you deal with everybody complaining and griping all the time?' I don't consider them complaints or gripes. I consider them opportunities for us to do better," Bannon said.

Maria Lawler grew up in Carbondale and says she chose to run because she wants a fresh start for the Pioneer City to get it back on track.

"We need the accountability in our city. We lacked that hugely with all city administration. We need a fully staffed City Hall, which we do not currently have. We need to be as a 21st century, and we have no presence out in the world wide web," Lawler said.

Lawler and Bannon are both involved in the community and say their experiences make them good candidates. Both women agree that the city needs to have better marketing to see a boost in the economy

"Over the years, the city has just dissipated, and now the residents are not happy that they're left with empty parking lots, no businesses, nothing to look forward to coming in," Lawler said.

"Getting our residents more involved in the operation of our city, creating Carbondale as a destination in the northern part of Lackawanna County; we are so ripe right now. People are so intrigued by the trail system we have, by our history," Bannon said.