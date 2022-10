Investigators were able to use DNA found on a note to track down the crook.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars.

Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019.

He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb.

He was able to get away with some cash but left behind a note.

