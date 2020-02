The man showed a bb gun and got more than $5,000.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bank robber who was tackled by a customer will spend nine years in prison.

John Ryall was sentenced Thursday for the holdup at Honesdale National Bank near Montdale in 2017.

The man from Simpson showed a bb gun and got more than $5,000.

A bank customer tackled Ryall, grabbed the gun and moneybag.