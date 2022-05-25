Bank employees help kidnapped woman

A man took the woman to the PNC Bank on South Main Street in Carbondale and ordered her to take out a $5,000 loan.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Bank employees in Lackawanna County used hold-up alarms to get help for a woman who police say had been kidnapped.

The suspect, Wilson Medina-Garcia, was arrested by Carbondale police.

According to police, Medina-Garcia had been holding a woman captive since Tuesday afternoon.

Then just after 12 p.m. he took the woman to the PNC Bank on South Main Street in Carbondale and ordered her to take out a $5,000 loan.

Court papers show that the woman asked a bank employee for a "help" loan and that's when an employee hit the alarm.

Mediana-Garcia was arraigned on charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and terroristic threats.