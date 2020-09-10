Lackawanna County installs ballot boxes

Six locations are being set up for county residents to drop off their ballots.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Counties have started mailing ballots to voters in our area, and ballot boxes are being set up.

Some boxes were installed on Friday in Lackawanna County, and plenty of people have already made their voices heard, 25 days before the actual election.

A steady stream of people came into the Lackawanna County Government Center on this Friday afternoon just a few minutes after the county's official mail-in ballot drop-off box was installed.

"It's been very, very busy over the last hour or so with people just coming in here constantly with their ballots, and we're very happy about it. The polls will be open on Election Day. The commissioners wanted everything at their disposal to allow everyone that wanted to vote either in person or by mail, and they've accomplished that very much so," said Brian Jeffers, county chief of staff.

For many people, this was the first time they've ever voted by mail. Some did it because it was more convenient, others because of coronavirus concerns.

Some were just relieved to have their ballot in before Election Day.

"I'm mailing in today because I don't want to have to go stand in line and to wear this mask for hours because I work and I figure I'd have to do it at like, between 5 and 7 p.m.," said Waverly resident Lisa Valburg.

Besides the Lackawanna County Government Center, there are five other municipal buildings throughout the county where you can drop off your ballot:

Carbondale,

Clarks Summit,

Dickson City,

Moosic,

Roaring Brook Township.

To ensure the integrity of the ballot boxes, the county tells Newswatch 16 that all six locations are under 24-hour video surveillance.

"I think it's very safe. They let me know every step of the way that they got my ballot. I'm sure my vote counted," said Mary O'Dea from Dalton.

You can drop off your ballot starting Friday until 8 p.m. on Election Day at the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton or the other five locations before their regular business hours end.