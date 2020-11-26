Bakeries ready for final Thanksgiving rush

What would Thanksgiving be without some traditional dessert? Bakeries in our area have been working non-stop thru the holiday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanksgiving is one of the last holidays of the year, but for some, it's a workday.

Bakers are up early again making sure you have all your favorite holiday treats.

At Lynn Sandy's Bakery in Scranton, bakers are getting ready.

There are cinnamon rolls going in as well as other breakfast goods.

The bakers behind the Thanksgiving pies say these are the cinnamon rolls are the second most desired thing this week.

They expect to sell out for these on Thursday morning.

Despite the pandemic, bakers say Thanksgiving Day sales are around the same as last year.

They expect lines and a busy day once they open on Thursday.

"I think the numbers are pretty close. Yesterday we sold a lot more, I think more people ordered stuff instead of trying to just walk in the door and pick them up," said Christina Freeman. "Apple and pumpkin pie sell like crazy. The coconut custards went up from last year we sold a lot of them this year."

Bakers say orders ahead of the holiday have been good despite state health officials asking people to cancel family gatherings this year.

"I would say like the little trays because everything is handheld, you don't' have to worry about handling too many things, just to keep everything and distanced for everybody to be safe at their parties," said Kylie Kellmer.