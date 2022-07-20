A simply sweet bake-off in Lackawanna County

Home and Backyard's Jackie Lewandowski severed as emcee for the bake-off in Lackawanna County.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A sweet competition was held Wednesday in Lackawanna County.

Hundreds gathered at Constantino's Catering in Clarks Summit to sample a variety of pastries as part of the Great Chef's Dessert Edition.

More than a dozen bakeries donated their sweet treats to help raise money for the Women's Resource Center.

All of the proceeds will help survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

"We've been sort of stalled with our fundraising, but we sold out tonight. The energy and the guest's willingness to support our cause is just overwhelming to me," said Peg Ruddy, Women's Resource Center Executive Director.

