Back to work for construction crews

We found home builders resuming work on a stalled project, and talked to PennDOT about its plans

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Governor Wolf lifted restrictions on the construction business, statewide, beginning today.

Road work on I-81 wouldn't usually be such a welcome sight for drivers. But these days, spotting the bright orange objects we jokingly call our "state flower" on the highway, is almost as good a sign as spring flowers blooming in our backyards.

"It's like a rebirth here. We're invigorated and everybody's well-rested. Morale is up and we're optimistic," said Chris Zaleski of Denzal Construction.

Builders at Denzal Construction were excited to be back on the job.

Progress on this home in Archbald has been stalled for weeks now.

Just before the project was about to enter the final stages, Governor Wolf halted all construction due to the coronavirus.

"I got some pretty anxious customers and we're gonna keep them happy. We promised them, just bear with us, and we should be up to 100% hopefully within a week or so," said Zaleski.

But of course, back to work doesn't mean back to normal. The company has added some new "equipment" -- hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes -- to its project sites, and it's also staggering the number of workers inside the houses at any one time.

Road work was also given the green light to start back up again.

PennDOT's projects have all been on hold for more than a month now.

For long-term projects, a few weeks doesn't make a big dent in progress. But for road work that was supposed to start and finish this season, losing six weeks was a major setback.

So you might notice a bit more construction activity on the roads and highways this summer, as crews play catch-up, ahead of the preferred winter deadline.

"Maybe looking at potential for extra shifts, or Saturdays, or night work. And if we have some weather on our side, and don't have a lot of rainouts in the summer, I'm hopeful that we could catch up on some things. But five or six weeks of a delay is impactful, but we're going to hopefully overcome it, with our contracting partners here," said Rich Roman, PennDOT District 4 Executive.

PennDOT will also have new safety protocols in place for workers, including wearing masks, limiting the number of workers at one site, and sanitizing equipment.