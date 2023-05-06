Back to the beginning for Scranton seniors

More than a dozen high school seniors returned to where their school days all began at an elementary school in Scranton for a big sendoff.

SCRANTON, Pa. — High school seniors wearing their caps and gowns lined up outside William Prescott Elementary School in Scranton.

As these students prepare to head into adulthood, parents organized a trip down memory lane in the halls of their former elementary school.

"A bunch of us parents thought let these kids walk through the hall, let them have one last goodbye to their teachers, their favorite teachers, and one last so long," said Ami Petrewski, parent.

Current Prescott Elementary students lined the halls as the seniors paraded through the building to cheers, clapping, and signs congratulating them on this accomplishment.

Each senior received a photo of this same group from the 2008-2009 school year when they were preschoolers.

"I think it's definitely emotional, but I loved doing this. This is literally my home base here. I spent so much time with my friends here. So many memories, and I'm going to miss it," said Maddy Stallo, Scranton High School senior.

These seniors are all graduating from different schools in the Scranton area but say the time they spent at Prescott was special, and so was this experience.

"A bunch of us have stayed friends, and our parents stayed friends also. It's honestly really nice for us to come back. So I think it was an awesome opportunity for this to happen," said Isabella Summa, West Scranton High School senior.

"It's good to come back and see everyone. It was a really close community in elementary school, so it's good to be back," said Paige Davis, Scranton Preparatory School senior.

These seniors were once this small, and hope their achievements are good examples for the kids who were honoring them on this day.

"Just give them something to look up to, and then everything can be done, and you're going to get there at one point; just have to keep working hard," said Summa.

Scranton Prep held its graduation over the weekend.

Ceremonies in the Scranton School District are set for June 16th.