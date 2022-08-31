Back-to-school clinic held in Lackawanna County

Children could get a fresh haircut and free uniforms.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some kids are already back in the classroom, but students in Scranton are preparing to head back next week.

A back-to-school clinic was held at Isaac Tripp Elementary.

At the clinic, children could get a fresh haircut, so they look and feel their best before the new school year.

There was also an ice cream truck and free uniforms for the kids.

"We just really want to get them excited to come back to school because some of them had a year and a half off where they weren't in school. We just want to make school a fun place where they're going to learn so much and meet new friends," said Shannon Rucker, principal.

Employees with the Wright Center were also on hand to provide free dental examinations and vaccines for children at the back-to-school clinic.