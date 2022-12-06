Baby pantry palooza in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fundraiser and collection drive for a baby pantry was held in Lackawanna County on Sunday.
This is the 8th year for the baby pantry palooza at Barrett's pub in Archbald.
There were live musicians a 50/50 raffle and basket raffle.
There was also a collection drive where many people donated necessary items, including diapers.
"I think that we have a great community so people will support the pantry no matter what, but this is just a nice way to bring a lot of things to them at one time once a year," said Hayley Dutka, Co-Organizer of the fundraiser.
All the proceeds will go to the St. Joseph's Baby Pantry in Dunmore which provides clothing and necessary items for babies and small children.
