Ayla | 16 To The Rescue

We say all roads lead to NEPA, but this pup's story started an ocean away in Turkey. In this week's 16 To the Rescue, we meet Ayla, who is excited to make our area.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Karen Schimelfenig, a dog foster for Adopt a Boxer Rescue, said it best when it comes to describing bouncy boxer, Ayla, "You're adopting love."

This pretty pup is energetic, sweet, and even worldly.

At just 4 years old, she already has quite the story to tell. Ayla was born as a stray over 5,000 miles away in Turkey, where she was then taken in by a rescue and eventually connected with Adopt a Boxer Rescue here in the U.S.

Ayla is now with her foster family in Lackawanna County. Not only was she born a stray, but Ayla is also hearing impaired, though it's never slowed her down. In fact, it is where her intelligence and determination really shines.

Since coming to her foster home in February, Ayla has already learned some simple signs with the help of her foster mother.

"She is hearing impaired but some people don't believe me when I say that because she has learned some of our own little commands that we do so well. I think she listens better sometimes than a hearing dog," says Schimelfenig.

It was difficult to come up with a home Ayla wouldn't thrive in. Her foster mom says she has gotten along with every person she has met so far. At 53 pounds, Ayla sometimes doesn't know how big she is and with her energy would likely be best in a home with slightly older children, so they understand her boundaries. Rescue workers think she would get along with other dogs in the home, as she lived with a group of dogs in Turkey. She has never been around domestic cats, so they are unsure about her having a feline sibling.

Rescue workers don't know how a patient pup like Ayla has hasn't been scooped up yet, she seems to have every quality a loving home could want. She is excitable, intuitive, and goofy.

"She is the whole package. She is the dog that walks well on a leash, is great in the car, is well-mannered," Schimelfenig said.

Schimelfenig says fostering has been a rewarding experience for both her and the dogs that have come through her care. She says there is a need for more foster families and volunteers in the area if you're not able to adopt right now. She will miss Ayla when she goes to live in her forever home but knows she will make any family really happy and couldn't be more excited for Ayla to find the right match.

If you'd like to learn more about Ayla, her adoption information is here.

Adopt a Boxer Rescue also has volunteer and foster opportunities available, if you are interested in finding out more about those, you can find that information here.