Away from the screens, and on the sleds

Now that the snow has finally stopped, it's time for kids to get outside and start enjoying it. We found plenty of children doing just that at McDade Park.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The snow was fresh, and the sleds were out; McDade Park in Scranton was packed with kids taking some much-needed time off from virtual learning.

"It's better than in the house!" said Sylvia Grego, a student at Howard Gardner Charter School.

Sylvia shared with us her secret to the best sledding experience.

"I like going on my stomach and putting my arms out like this, and I go flying!"

And parents were more than happy to watch their kids enjoy a traditional snow day.

"We came up to finally get out of the house a little bit and have some fun at these awesome sledding hills up here at McDade," said Kristina Grego of Scranton.

"Yeah, we figured it'd be a good break just to get the kids out from in front of the computer and socialize with each other and get some exercise," said Nicole McGovern of Scranton.

While not everyone was happy about the three-day-long storm, for kids and parents who have been stuck inside doing virtual school for months, this was the perfect escape.

"One of my children is actually missing a class right now, but we thought, the snow's here, and they gotta get that exercise!" said McGovern.

Nicole McGovern's daughter Maria agrees she needs a break from all that screen time.