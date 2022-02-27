Award for service presented in Dickson City

The Scranton chapter of UNICO presented their UNICAN of the year award Saturday night at Genetti's in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A reward for years of service, the Scranton chapter of UNICO presented their UNICAN of the year award Saturday night at Genetti's in Dickson City.

For over half a century, the Italian-American service organization has raised thousands of dollars annually for scholarships and non-profits locally and nationally.

This year, past president Jim Brogna was presented with the UNICAN of the year award during their annual charity ball fundraiser.

Newswatch 16's own Ryan Leckey emceed the event.

Every year a member is honored for their outstanding work and support for the chapter.

"Thank you to the community that supports UNICO, and particularly the Scranton chapter, the largest chapter in the country. When we celebrate our Italian-American heritage, it's because we care about those who came before us. And we're looking forward to giving back to those that are in front of us," said Jim Brogna.

Brogna also works with allied services and works closely with WNEP every year for Ryan's Run.