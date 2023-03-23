Aviation technology program launches at AVP

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the new partnership that will train the next generation of mechanics and technicians.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Johnson College in Scranton is adding a new, hands-on program to its catalog of trades.

"This is a small victory for aviation, but a giant step for Johnson College and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport," Jim Gallagher, president of Aviation Technologies Inc.

The college announced an aviation technology program will soon take off through a partnership with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca.

The goal is to prepare students to become entry-level mechanics and technicians.

"When our students walk through the doors and enter this hanger, they will experience real-world, hands-on learning in a supportive environment," said Katie Leonard, president and CEO of Johnson College.

"We'll actually work on aircraft, we'll take engines apart, we'll fix airframes, and we'll learn how they fly and operate," said Johnson College Director of Aviation Technology Ryan Stephens.

The program is a two-year associate's degree built around the standards of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Those in the aviation industry say these mechanics and technicians are in high demand.

"Through the pandemic, a lot of the older mechanics decided to retire. So now, there is a huge shortage of mechanics along with the pilot shortage. The two go hand in hand. Without pilots and mechanics, there is no flight travel," said Stephens.

"This program will give students a very unique and hands-on learning experience by providing them with the necessary knowledge in preparation for the FAA exam, and those exams are not easy," said Carl Beardsley, executive director of the airport.

Enrollment for the aviation technology program is now open at Johnson College. Classes start this fall.